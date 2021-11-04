But the speaker’s approach at times has rankled moderates within her own caucus. The first hints of their frustrations emerged earlier this week, when lawmakers including Rep. Stephanie Murphy (D-Fla.), the leader of the Blue Dog Coalition, sent a letter to Pelosi essentially asking for more time to review the still-forming legislation. Murphy and her allies requested at least 72 hours to review the legislative text once it was finalized, and signaled they would not be ready to vote for a bill unless they had in hand a full accounting of its costs and funding mechanisms.