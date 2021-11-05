Democrats aim to vote first on a nearly $2 trillion plan that would expand Medicare, provide free, universal prekindergarten for all American children, set aside new sums to fight global warming, and offer new benefits to low-income families, much of which is paid for through taxes on millionaires and corporations.
House leaders worked late into Thursday night to shore up the more-than 2,000-page bill, which if it passes the chamber, would head next to the Senate.
Following consideration of that bill, Democrats next hope to turn to a roughly $1.2 trillion measure to improve the nation’s roads, bridges, pipes, ports and Internet connections. That infrastructure measure cleared the Senate on a bipartisan basis in August, but it has remained stuck in the House. Liberal-leaning lawmakers have held up the bill in a bid to negotiate their other spending priorities with centrists including Sens. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.).
The bill is expected to earn the support of Democrats as well as some Republicans in the House, and its adoption would send a the measure to Biden’s desk, notching him his first major bipartisan victory in his economic agenda.
Democrats have come close to considering both measures repeatedly in recent weeks, only to see tensions flare among liberal and moderate lawmakers — forcing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) to scrap multiple plans for votes. A similar disappointment again looms large on Friday, given the recent demands issued by centrist lawmakers, who want more time to determine the extent to which the nearly $2 trillion package is financed in full.
Hoping to resolve the logjam, however, Pelosi and her Democratic leaders worked late into Thursday night to assuage moderates and address a wide-array of unresolved policy issues in the bill, including outstanding fights over immigration and tax policy. The president also engaged the process, calling Democrats directly, in his latest burst of outreach to try to shepherd the two measures across the finish line in the chamber. House leaders also presented reams of new data illustrating the bill would not add to the deficit.
The planned votes in the House reflect a fresh burst of urgency among party lawmakers in the immediate aftermath of a disappointing election only three days ago. Democrats lost the gubernatorial race in Virginia, despite Biden’s success there in 2020, and faced a tighter-than-anticipated contest in New Jersey, even as they prevailed.
Some lawmakers later chalked up the party’s struggles to their inability to deliver on the spending packages they had spent months debating hotly in Washington. That provided a jolt of energy for Democrats, some of whom saw it as a warning about their own electoral fates with the 2022 midterms — which could reshape the composition of Congress — a year ahead of them.