Still, the White House will welcome the passage of even part of their agenda. Biden’s approval rating has slipped steadily for months as the administration was caught flat-footed by the resurgence of the pandemic, unexpected inflation, and crises abroad. But on Friday, White House aides saw reason to believe their fortunes could be turning — with signs of the virus receding, the economy posting its best jobs data in months on Friday, and progress emerging on long-stalled parts of the president’s economic agenda.