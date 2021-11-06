Liberal economists say the measure only partially addresses the nation’s economic needs and that the White House must be committed to doing far more. Darrick Hamilton, an economist at the New School, said Biden’s presidency would be “inadequate and incomplete” if he only passes the bipartisan infrastructure bill. Biden’s plans to enact universal prekindergarten, measures to combat climate change, and other welfare expansions remain tied up in both the House and Senate, with no clear resolution at hand.