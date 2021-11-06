For months, left-leaning lawmakers with the Congressional Progressive Caucus had held up the public-works bill as leverage in talks with centrists over their broader spending ambitions. In doing so, they insisted both proposals had to move in tandem to win their support. But they ultimately agreed to ease their blockade in a late-night Friday compromise with a group of moderates that had been in revolt. Liberals said they would back infrastructure, assuaging centrists, who in turn pledged they would support the Build Back Better Act, provided they can see an official analysis of its fiscal impacts to determine if it is deficit neutral. (The bill’s top backers say it is funded in full.)