Prices climbed 6.2 percent in October compared to last year, the largest increase in 30 years, as inflation strains economy
The Biden administration has faced unexpectedly strong political head winds by the continued rise in inflation. Polling suggests voters are frustrated over rising prices, and Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) has pointed at rising inflation as a reason to pause on some parts of the White House’s agenda.
“By all accounts, the threat posed by record inflation to the American people is not ‘transitory’ and is instead getting worse,” Manchin said in a statement on Wednesday. “From the grocery store to the gas pump, Americans know the inflation tax is real and DC can no longer ignore the economic pain Americans feel every day.”
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and other White House officials had initially said inflation would prove “transitory.” They have been largely consistent in sticking to their message that it would fade with time. But Wednesday’s report showing an increase in inflation had complicated that message.
The White House has acknowledged the challenge posed by inflationary pressures and said it is taking a range of steps to mitigate them. Biden is set to tour Baltimore on Wednesday, for instance, visiting the Port of Baltimore to highlight how he believes the bipartisan infrastructure bill recently approved by Congress would ease bottleneck pressures.
The White House Council of Economic Advisers and Office of Management and Budget have also published analyses arguing the administration’s Build Back Better legislation would in fact lower prices for most American families, by lowering the cost of prescription drugs, child care, and housing.
“Inflation hurts Americans pocketbooks, and reversing this trend is a top priority for me,” Biden said in a statement on Wednesday. “Going forward, it is important that Congress pass my Build Back Better plan, which is fully paid for and does not add to the debt, and will get more Americans working by reducing the cost of child care and elder care, and help directly lower costs for American families by providing more affordable health coverage and prescription drugs.”