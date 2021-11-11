A senior Democratic aide, speaking on the condition of anonymity to describe Pelosi’s private thoughts, said the speaker’s objections to the billionaire tax were a timing issue. Senate Finance Chair Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) had not yet produced legislation for the billionaire tax by late October when the White House was about to submit a revised tax proposal that Democrats were trying to speed through Congress. The plan had not been vetted by House lawmakers, and questions have also emerged about whether the proposal was could have been struck down by the Supreme Court.