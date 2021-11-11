The decision comes at a highly consequential time for the economy and Biden’s political message. The Fed is charged with keeping prices stable and getting the economy to maximum employment, and it is being tested on both fronts. Inflation has soared to 30-year highs, with prices rising in much wider swaths of the economy than policymakers expected. There doesn’t appear to be much daylight between the views of Powell and Brainard on inflation. Nevertheless, Biden’s pick to lead the Fed must manage this rocky phase of the coronavirus era — and get it right.