Democrats directed a further slate of fresh aid toward families, making a dramatic expansion in the so-called “safety net” that aids those in greatest need. The legislation would extend new, expanded child tax credits for another year, for example, allowing Americans to continue receiving monthly payments as they have since Congress adopted the American Rescue Plan earlier this year. And Democrats coupled new child care assistance with the first-ever program that would provide paid family and medical leave to millions of Americans who do not have it through their current jobs.