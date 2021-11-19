The measure adopted Friday amounts to a dramatic re-envisioning of the role of government in Americans’ daily lives. It sets aside in some cases historic sums to aid workers, families and businesses, seeking to rewire the very fabric of an economy still recovering from the financial devastation wrought by the coronavirus pandemic.
In bearing the name of the president’s 2020 campaign slogan, the successful 220-to-213 House vote on the Build Back Better Act marks the second legislative milestone for Democrats this month. It comes about two weeks after they joined with Republicans to finalize a separate, sweeping bill to improve the nation’s roads, bridges, pipes, ports and Internet connections, delivering long-sought infrastructure investments that Biden signed into law Monday.
A guide: From education to childcare to climate, all the ways the House spending bill would affect America
But the more than $2 trillion proposal, the final component in Biden’s broader economic agenda, still must survive an even tougher political slog in the days ahead. The House vote sends the tax-and-spending package next to the Senate, where moderates including Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) long have harbored skepticism about its price tag and policy scope — and could further seek to pare back its provisions.
Republicans, meanwhile, only hardened in opposition to the bill. The spirit of bipartisanship that the two parties celebrated only four days ago had faded completely by Thursday, when House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) took to the chamber floor and held the debate hostage overnight, blasting the $2 trillion package in comments that at times misrepresented its contents.
The speech essentially served as a filibuster, allowing McCarthy for more than eight hours to air a slew of unrelated grievances at his political foes. Democrats openly jeered at him, muttering “no” at his claims. At times they laughed at his speech, and they eventually moved to delay their pivotal vote until Friday morning, a temporary setback that instead served to illustrate the widening gulf between the two parties.
The House-passed bill would pave the way for the greatest expansion of federal child care assistance in history, seeking to fund free, universal prekindergarten for all American children aged three and four. Targeting health care, the measure offers new Medicare benefits covering hearing services and empowers the government for the first time to negotiate some prescription drug prices, aiming to lower the costs that seniors pay for lifesaving medicines such as insulin.
The bill would also set aside more than $550 billion to combat climate change, promote greener energy and provide new perks for Americans who buy electric vehicles. And it would approve additional funding to rethink the immigration system, provide hungry Americans with access to food, and promote affordable new housing nationwide.
Democrats directed a further slate of fresh aid toward families, making a dramatic expansion in the so-called “safety net” that aids those in greatest need. The legislation would extend new, expanded child tax credits for another year, for example, allowing Americans to continue receiving monthly payments as they have since Congress adopted the American Rescue Plan earlier this year. And Democrats coupled new child care assistance with the first-ever program that would provide paid family and medical leave to millions of Americans who do not have it through their current jobs.
To pay for the package, which parcels out its aid over 10 years, Democrats relied on a mix of measures that largely target wealthy Americans and profitable corporations. The bill imposes a new surtax on millionaires, for example, along with new minimums on companies that under current law pay nothing in income tax to the government — even in years when those firms profit handsomely. Federal estimates show these and other financing measures cover the costs of the spending bill in full.
“Members of Congress have stood exactly where we stand to pass legislation of extraordinary consequence in our nation’s history and for our nation’s future,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif) said in a speech shortly before the vote. "With the passage of the Build Back Better Act, we, this Democratic Congress, are taking our place in the long and honorable heritage of our democracy with legislation that will be the pillar of health and financial security in America.”
But the roughly $2 trillion bill still stops short of the fuller array of federal programs that some Democrats, including Biden, initially had sought. Some of its aid initiatives are temporary; others aren’t set to take effect for years. The cuts and omissions reflect the tense, tenuous process by which Democrats forged the package and overcame their own internal divides over the future of federal spending.
In the end, though, Democrats muscled through their myriad disagreements to adopt a package they have repeatedly likened to the transformational endeavors of generations past, including the New Deal and Great Society programs implemented in the penumbra of the Great Depression. Only one party lawmaker, Rep. Jared Golden (Maine), ultimately joined Republicans in opposing it.
“For the second time in just two weeks, the House of Representatives has moved on critical and consequential pieces of my legislative agenda,” Biden said in a statement. “Now, the Build Back Better Act goes to the United States Senate, where I look forward to it passing as soon as possible so I can sign it into law.”
A jubilant Pelosi announced the final result from the dais, as Democrats — for the second time this month — gathered on the floor to applaud and celebrate their work to advance the president’s policy agenda.
The long and winding path to passage began in the spring, after Biden put forward two outlines for economic packages totaling more than $4 trillion. Many Democrats saw the twin plans — one targeting infrastructure, the other more “social” spending — as inseparable and complementary.
Republicans proved willing to lend their votes only toward advancing the public-works package, as they shared a desire to fix the country’s aging inner-workings. But they vehemently opposed the rest of the president’s agenda, which many GOP lawmakers likened to socialism and claimed would added to the deficit and worsen the threat of inflation at a time when prices already are on the rise.
“If you’re worried about rising prices shrinking your paychecks more and more each month, these trillions in new government spending will only make it worse,” said Rep. Kevin Brady (R-Texas), the top Republican on the tax-focused Ways and Means Committee.
Democrats ultimately forged package over the course of a tumultuous, roughly seven month marathon that at times tested the political cohesion of a party with widening ideological divides. Liberals have scrambled to secure a slew of new spending measures now that they have a narrow but potent majority in the House and Senate, at times worrying moderates, who repeatedly have urged greater fiscal restraint.
In the House, where Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) possesses only a three-vote advantage, the tensions sometimes proved incapacitating, forcing Democrats to stomach considerable delays and repeatedly canceled votes on their signature spending plan. It even drew in Biden personally, prompting the president repeatedly to reengage his roots as a legislator and embark on a flurry of calls, meetings and visits to the Capitol in the final hours of the fight to keep Democrats united.
At first, Democrats on Capitol Hill had grand ambitions to spend as much as $3.5 trillion. By summer, they adopted a budget blueprint assembled chiefly by Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), setting in motion a delicate process to craft a bill up to that amount. House lawmakers painfully assembled roughly 2,000 pages of legislative text that seemingly left no portion of the U.S. economy untouched.
But their grand ambitions soon collided with the nature of their own narrow majority, particularly in the Senate, where they party must use a tactic known as reconciliation to advance the measure. The move allows Democrats to bypass GOP opposition, but only if they remain united — a delicate balance that opened the door for two moderates in the chamber to seek significant changes to spending package.
One of the holdouts, Manchin, sought to scale back Democrats’ spending plans by more than half. He repeatedly opposed the party’s attempts to create new social spending programs, fretting the solvency of the federal government and the potential that new spending could cause inflation. At one point during the summer, he called on Democrats to hit “pause” on the entire policymaking process, thrusting Biden’s economic agenda into political disarray.
The other recalcitrant member, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.), had her own spending concerns. But she objected primarily to Democrats’ initial attempts to fund the package by raising tax rates on wealthy individuals and profitable corporations — a move that would have unwound the tax cuts imposed four years ago under then-President Donald Trump.
The two centrists’ demands ultimately forced a difficult, politically painful few months of haggling across the Capitol as Democrats looked to scale back their bill without jeopardizing promises they made during the 2020 election. Fearing the package could falter in full, left-leaning lawmakers in the powerful Congressional Progressive Caucus for months even played political hardball: Until earlier this month, they had held up the infrastructure bill as leverage in their talks with Sinema and Manchin.
‘No one tells me what to do’: Sinema praises infrastructure, questions spending and inflation in wide-ranging interview
Biden ultimately helped break the logjam in October, unveiling a blueprint for a scaled-back $1.75 trillion measure that he pitched personally in a private meeting with House Democrats. Party lawmakers expanded it in a final bill that some estimates now peg as high as $2.4 trillion. But the additions only fueled long-simmering concerns among moderates, who in recent days said they could not supply their must-have votes until they first could see a financial analysis of the legislation.
That data arrived late Thursday: A series of reports from the Congressional Budget Office found it would add more than $367 billion to the deficit over the next 10 years. But Biden administration officials argued — and Democrats agreed — that the estimate failed to include billions in additional savings that are expected to come from their plan to empower the U.S. government to pursue tax cheats.
The explanation proved sufficient for moderates, at least for now, paving the way for the final vote even as it teed up further fights perhaps still to come. Rep. Stephanie Murphy (D-Fla.), one of the leaders of the centrist-leaning Blue Dog Coalition, said in a statement she supported the bill for its “historic investments” even though she still harbors “reservations about the overall size of the legislation.”
Reflecting the scope of its earlier cuts, the bill lacks the fuller expansion of Medicare sought by lawmakers including Sanders, who had hoped it would also cover dental and hearing benefits. Its proposals to lower prescription drug prices are far less aggressive than Democrats previously proposed, reflecting the onslaught of lobbying from the pharmaceutical industry, which blanketed the airwaves with negative ads and canvassed the Capitol in opposition.
“What’s in the bill is a compromise,” Pelosi acknowledged earlier this month as the House took the initial step to bring the fuller $2 trillion bill to the chamber floor.
Democratic lawmakers also had to jettison a series of other long-sought programs — from free community college to additional efforts to promote clean energy — chiefly to respond to Manchin’s concerns about vast categories of spending. And they could not ultimately raise tax rates on corporations and individuals, unwinding the Trump tax cuts, settling instead on a pastiche of other revenue-raising programs to satisfy Sinema.
A slew of additional changes could still come as the bill heads to the Senate, where Manchin remains opposed to some of its components, including its plan to provide four weeks of paid family and medical leave. Even though House Democrats reeled in their original vision, providing 12 weeks of benefits, Manchin has maintained steadfast opposition to the idea out of a concern about its fiscal solvency.
Other provisions of the bill, including those targeting immigration, still must survive stiff scrutiny in the Senate. The chamber has strict rules around adopting tax-and-spending measures under the reconciliation process, leaving Democrats fearful that their attempts to help foreigners seeking residency could be jettisoned from the package entirely. The process to work those potential parliamentary concerns began even before the House held its vote, leading Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) bullish this week that the chamber could adopt its version of the bill before Christmas.