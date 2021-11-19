The bottom line: Roughly $65 billion will go to rebuild and repair public housing. About $25 billion will go to federal housing vouchers to help low-income tenants afford rent, which could help reduce homelessness. The housing trust fund program, aimed at expanding the stock of affordable housing for low-income families, will get an additional $15 billion.

What critics say: The bill’s housing components may not do enough to boost housing supply in the United States, in part because it does not repeal restrictive zoning codes that constrain new construction. Some have also criticized funding to support public housing, a government program, as wasteful and inefficient compared with focusing on solutions from the private sector.