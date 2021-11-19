Issues at stake: Most undocumented immigrants have little to fear under the Biden administration, which is only targeting threats to public safety and recent border crossers for deportation. But Democrats say it is critical to include immigration protections now because a future president could change Biden’s rules. Democrats are also eager to codify the protections in law to thwart the types of legal challenges that have upended executive programs such as the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA). A federal judge in Texas has limited DACA, saying that the executive branch overstepped its authority and that Congress should have created the program instead.