Speaking Thursday in her subterranean Senate hideaway — a pink-walled office adorned with small ornaments honoring her Arizona roots — Sinema laid out some of her thinking. She argued for delivering more targeted federal aid than some Democrats originally had envisioned as part of their first bill, once valued at $3.5 trillion. With inflation spiking in October, Sinema added that she hopes it “helps people understand why I have been concerned about high levels of spending that are not targeted or are not efficient and effective.”