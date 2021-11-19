The bottom line: The bill includes a new surtax targeting people who earn more than $10 million, tweaks laws that aim to address businesses that pay no income tax, and proffers a slew of additional revisions to the U.S. code targeting stock buybacks and foreign profits, as well as a new investment in the IRS to pursue tax cheats.

What critics say: The broader concern among lawmakers is that the package isn’t financed in full, even though official estimates show it is covered over the next 10 years. Beyond that, Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) has questioned if it includes budget gimmicks, including the fact that some programs are authorized only for short periods of time in a bid to lower the overall cost of the package. If those programs are later extended or made permanent, it could conceivably add to the deficit.