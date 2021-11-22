Powell’s nomination signals Biden’s intent for continuity at the central bank, which is grappling with inflation at 30-year highs, widespread changes in the labor market and looming questions over how the Fed should and will respond. Whether the Fed’s policies prove to be right will have major implications for the U.S. and global economy.
“I’m confident that Chair Powell and Dr. Brainard’s focus on keeping inflation low, prices stable, and delivering full employment will make our economy stronger than ever before,” Biden said in a statement Monday. “Together, they also share my deep belief that urgent action is needed to address the economic risks posed by climate change, and stay ahead of emerging risks in our financial system.”
Powell, 68, has already won widespread praise across Washington for steering the Fed and broader economy through the coronavirus pandemic. He was first nominated to the Fed board by President Obama and elevated to the top job by former president Trump. His first four-year term as chair expires in February. Throughout his tenure, Powell has endured an onslaught of challenges, from routine political attacks to a devastating recession spurred by a global pandemic.
As speculation around Biden’s pick grew, people close to the Fed and Capitol Hill believed that reappointing a popular Republican chair would carry political weight at time of such high partisanship and heated squabbling over inflation and Biden’s economic agenda.
The nominations will go before the Senate Banking Committee and then a full confirmation vote in the Senate. Powell and Brainard are expected to garner enough support from Democrats and Republicans to be confirmed again.
“If we want to continue to build on the economic success of this year we need stability and independence at the Federal Reserve — and I have full confidence after their trial by fire over the last 20 months that Chair Powell and Dr. Brainard will provide the strong leadership our country needs,” Biden said Monday.
A source familiar with the decision-making process said Biden talked with Powell and Brainard about his decision on Friday. Shortly after Biden’s announcement, the top-ranking members of the Senate Banking Committee, Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) and Patrick J. Toomey (R-Pa.) released statements showing their support for Powell.
The White House faced pressure not to take action that could rattle markets at a time at which the presidents’ approval rating on economic issues has already fallen amid high inflation. Some Democrats also feared that changing leadership at the Fed could give Biden more ownership over high prices in the public’s perception.
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen emerged quickly as Powell’s most firm supporter within the administration based on their time together at the central bank, but there was also broad support for his renomination among senior members of the White House economic team, according to two people familiar with the internal discussions who spoke on the condition of anonymity to reveal private conversations .
One person familiar with the matter said Biden had been genuinely impressed by Brainard but that he valued continuity and an easier and faster confirmation process, which improved Powell’s odds.
In the coming weeks and months, Biden has a major opportunity to widen his stamp on the Fed’s makeup. In addition to the chair and vice chair, Biden is expected to fill slots for vice chair for supervision (the Fed’s top banking cop). There are also vacant seats on the board of governors. In a Monday release, the White House said Biden intends to make those appointments beginning in early December “and is committed to improving the diversity in the Board’s composition.”
Powell never faced overwhelming criticism from Democrats, and many on the left praised Powell for his emphasis on full employment, even in the face of rising inflation. But Monday’s announcement elevating Brainard is also likely to appease progressives who charged Powell was not aggressive enough on climate issues or banking regulation.
Brainard has consistently opposed policies to loosen regulations for large banks and Wall Street put in place after the Great Recession, garnering praise from the left for issuing roughly 20 dissents over the past few years.
She has also warned about how climate change can hinder economic activity, and how big banks’ exposure to climate-related risks could threaten the broader financial system. Powell’s critics often argued that he wasn’t forceful enough on climate or banking regulation during his tenure.
Last year, Powell brought Brainard into the Fed’s close inner circle — a group traditionally confined to the Fed chair, vice chair and New York Fed president — that shapes the monetary policy agenda. She is also credited with helping push the central bank toward its recently revised monetary policy goal, which allows inflation to go temporarily above the Fed’s target if that means more people can get into jobs.
Brainard has also led the modernization of the Community Reinvestment Act, which was crafted to encourage banks to lend in low-income neighborhoods.
Looking ahead, Powell could be in for his steepest challenge yet as the Fed looks to unwind its pandemic-era stimulus without undercutting the economy’s recovery from the covid crisis. The pandemic has shattered just about every playbook that may have guided economic policymakers in the past. By many measures, the head winds of this moment — high inflation, a great reassessment of work in America — hardly resemble the trials of the 2020 pandemic recession.
“He is the voice of the Fed, and that will be a massive responsibility next year,” said Claudia Sahm, a former Fed economist and now a senior fellow at the Jain Family Institute. “It was a big responsibility during 2020, and it was scary in very different ways. And he absolutely stepped up.”
Responding to inflation may prove to be the Fed’s trickiest test. For much of this year, Powell has argued that high inflation won’t become a permanent feature of the economy. Fed leaders and Biden administration officials largely point to global supply chain backlogs for pushing prices up, especially while consumer demand remains so high. Powell warns that prices won’t cool down until those bottlenecks clear and the pandemic eases.
But there’s no way of knowing when that will happen.
“Our tools cannot ease supply constraints,” Powell said in November. “It is very difficult to predict the persistence of supply constraints or their effects on inflation. Global supply chains are complex; they will return to normal function, but the timing of that is highly uncertain.”
The Fed’s message has also come under increasing scrutiny as inflation seeps into wider swaths of the economy, from areas like rent to medical care that aren’t tied to the global supply chain mismatch. The concern among economists and households nationwide is that higher prices will outlast the pandemic and begin to warp consumer behavior or peoples’ perceptions of the economy in the meantime.
The Fed’s main tool to combating inflation is through interest rates, which the Fed can raise or lower depending on what’s happening in the economy. But the Fed has resisted raising rates, because that would also slow growth in the labor market. The Fed essentially says it doesn’t want to react to what it believes is temporary, or “transitory,” inflation, if raising rates would also keep people from getting back into jobs.
Powell has said the economy is nowhere near a rate hike since the labor market still has a long way to heal. After shedding more than 20 million jobs in March and April of 2020, the U.S. economy has regained all but about 4 million of them.
“We don’t think it’s time yet to raise interest rates,” Powell said in November. “There is still ground to cover to reach maximum employment both in terms of employment and in terms of participation.”
Markets expect the Fed to raise interest rates in the second half of 2022. Yet some economists and Republican lawmakers say that timeline should be moved up to combat inflation and the toll high prices have on consumers’ pocketbooks. They argue that the Fed will have lost control of inflation once it decides to raise rates and could cause a recession once it must intervene.
Powell also faced criticisms on the left, including from lawmakers who pushed Biden to pick a new chair. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), who sits on the Senate Banking Committee, opposed Powell getting a second term, calling him a “dangerous man” over the Fed’s recent moves to gradually ease restrictions on Wall Street. A source familiar with the decision making process said Biden recently met with Warren at the White House for her input.
Powell’s opponents also said the Fed should have been more aggressive in how it approaches climate change and its risks to financial stability and the overall economy. On Friday, two progressive senators — Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.) and Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.) — opposed Powell getting a second term, saying in a statement that Powell “refuses to recognize climate change as an urgent and systemic economic threat.”
“President Biden must appoint a Fed Chair who will ensure the Fed is fulfilling its mandate to safeguard our financial system, and shares the Administration’s view that fighting climate change is the responsibility of every policymaker,” Whitehouse and Merkley said. “That person is not Jerome Powell.”
Powell has dealt with an unusual set of challenges during his nearly four years as chair. For much of 2018 and 2019, he was routinely attacked by Trump for not doing enough to stimulate the economy. While the presidential criticism bucked precedent intended to insulate the Fed from politics, Powell did not budge under the pressure.
Then in 2020, the coronavirus pandemic dealt a catastrophic blow to the economy, with millions of people losing their jobs practically overnight and wide swaths of the global economy effectively shutting down. The Fed responded with full force, slashing interest rates and deploying a range of tools to rescue the financial system.
Throughout the covid era, Powell has found himself aligned with many of the Biden administration’s views, and at odds with Republican lawmakers. For much of 2020, Powell pressed Congress not to withdraw stimulus aid too quickly, especially since fiscal policy could target more vulnerable households and struggling pockets of the economy, while the Fed’s broad-based tool kit could not. Earlier this year, Powell also batted away concerns that the Biden administration’s $1.9 trillion stimulus package would cause runaway inflation.
Many Democrats have also come to embrace Powell for his emphasis on full employment — especially for communities of color and other groups that have historically been among the last to benefit from a tight labor market. Last year, the Fed unveiled a new policy framework that allows inflation to run high, temporarily, before the Fed raises interest rates and cools growth in the labor market.
Jeff Stein and Tyler Pager contributed to this report