Looking ahead, Powell could be in for his steepest challenge yet as the Fed looks to unwind its pandemic-era stimulus without undercutting the economy’s recovery from the covid crisis. The pandemic has shattered just about every playbook that may have guided economic policymakers in the past. By many measures, the head winds of this moment — high inflation, a great reassessment of work in America — hardly resemble the trials of the 2020 pandemic recession.