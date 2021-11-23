While energy experts have consistently said such a release would do little to lower pump prices, the White House said the effort would be undertaken “in parallel” with similar efforts by China, India, Japan, South Korea and Britain. India, for instance, also announced it would release 5 millions barrels of oil from its strategic reserves.
The average price for a gallon of gas was $3.41 on Monday, according to AAA, with costs even higher in states such as Pennsylvania and Nevada. It is unclear how much the White House effort would immediately affect prices. Oil prices have begun to tick down independently of the administration’s efforts, in part due to fears that new lockdowns in Europe will crimp demand. Energy experts have also said production is ramping up as the global economy emerges from the pandemic, which should alleviate price pressures.
Some 48.3 million Americans are expected to drive to their Thanksgiving destinations this year, according to AAA. That’s 8 percent higher than last year but below pre-pandemic levels.
“American consumers are feeling the impact of elevated gas prices at the pump and in their home heating bills, and American businesses are, too, because oil supply has not kept up with demand as the global economy emerges from the pandemic,” the White House said in a statement. “That’s why President Biden is using every tool available to him to work to lower prices and address the lack of supply.”
Republicans were quick to criticize Biden’s move as insufficient to address the problem, and they continued to blame him for higher prices. Former president Donald Trump released a statement Tuesday calling the move an “attack” on the reserves while alleging that Biden has put the United States “at the mercy” of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, which the Biden administration has pushed to increase production.
“President Biden’s policies are hiking inflation and energy prices for the American people. Tapping the Strategic Petroleum Reserve will not fix the problem,” Sen. John Barrasso (R-Wyo.), the highest-ranking Republican on the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, said in a statement.
The criticisms reflect the difficulty facing the Biden administration, which is trying to both end U.S. dependency on fossil fuels in the long term while also keeping prices manageable for average American consumers in the short run.
Releases of the strategic reserve made more sense in the 1970s when the United States was more dependent on imports, but now America has domestic production capacity that can quickly scale up, according to Tony Fratto, a former Treasury official in the George W. Bush administration.
“I’m not criticizing the White House for using it. My White House used it multiple times,” Fratto said. “But its only impact is in political messaging. It’s not big enough to have an impact on global or even domestic prices.”
A 1975 law gives the president the ability to draw down the reserve in the event of a “severe energy supply interruption.” The White House has not pushed more aggressive measures to lower prices, such as export caps on oil, that some congressional Democrats have demanded.