The average price for a gallon of gas was $3.41 on Monday, according to AAA, with costs even higher in states such as Pennsylvania and Nevada. It is unclear how much the White House effort would immediately affect prices. Oil prices have begun to tick down independently of the administration’s efforts, in part due to fears that new lockdowns in Europe will crimp demand. Energy experts have also said production is ramping up as the global economy emerges from the pandemic, which should alleviate price pressures.