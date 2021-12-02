Biden’s opportunity to shape the Fed’s makeup comes at a highly consequential time for the central bank. The Fed is charged with keeping prices stable and fostering maximum employment. But inflation has soared to 30-year highs, and global supply chain backlogs are pushing prices up for much longer than the Fed initially expected. As Fed leaders grapple with how to respond, they leaders must weigh whether to use their tools to combat inflation if that also means slowing progress in the job market.