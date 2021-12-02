For months, left-leaning economists and others close to the Hill and White House have been pushing Biden to nominate Lisa Cook, one of the country’s preeminent economists, to the Fed. Cook, who is currently at Michigan State University, also worked at the White House’s Council of Economic Advisers during the Obama administration and has had visiting appointments at the National Bureau of Economic Research, the University of Michigan, and the Federal Reserve Banks of New York, Chicago, Minneapolis and Philadelphia.