The $2 trillion proposal, known as the Build Back Better Act, aims to expand Medicare coverage, invest new sums to combat climate change, authorize universal prekindergarten and provide new aid to low-income families, all financed through tax hikes targeting rich Americans and corporations. House Democrats adopted the bill in November, teeing it up for the Senate, where party lawmakers at times have been divided over its size and scope.
From here, the Senate still must rejigger critical parts of the bill to ensure it is compatible with the process known as reconciliation. The legislative maneuver allows Democrats to approve the legislation with 51 votes, rather than the usual 60, sidestepping a guaranteed Republican filibuster in the narrowly divided chamber.
But reconciliation comes with its own set of challenges, as Democrats must ensure every element of their sprawling tax-and-spending proposal directly implicates the federal budget — or else it is at risk of being stripped out of the measure entirely. Anticipating those issues, lawmakers have been meeting behind the scenes with the chamber’s parliamentarian, a customary process that Schumer said is expected to continue “this week and next.”
The path to passage still threatens to be an uphill battle for Senate Democrats, as they continue to contend with political dissent among their own ranks. A pivotal swing vote, Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.), has yet to offer his endorsement of the legislation, even after months of wrangling with the White House to narrow its size and scope. And Democrats have not settled on some of the finer details of the bill itself, including a lingering dispute over a state-and-local tax proposal that some liberals see as too generous to the wealthy.
In the meantime, Schumer and other party leaders must address a lengthy list of must-pass priorities with only weeks left to the year. Democrats and Republicans still have to approve a bill that would authorize nearly $778 billion in defense spending, for example, which has been mired in bitter disputes around U.S. policy toward China and Russia.
Some lawmakers also have discussed using the annual Pentagon measure to address the unrelated yet critical issue of the debt ceiling, which permits the country to borrow to pay its bills. Either way, Congress has nine days until the U.S. government may begin to face difficult paying its bills, according to the Treasury Department, though other analyses have said Washington has more time until it crosses that dire fiscal threshold. Schumer only said Monday that Democrats plan to address the issue before the end of the year.