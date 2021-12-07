The minimum tax now forms one of the key new sources of revenue to pay for Biden’s $2 trillion social spending and climate package, and is estimated to bring in roughly $320 billion of revenue over 10 years. It has come under increasing scrutiny in recent days from a range of business groups and even some Democratic lawmakers, who fear the plan could diminish the effectiveness of the clean energy credits in Build Back Better by limiting how much renewable energy companies can write off the costs of new capital investments.