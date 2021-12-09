In recent days, however, Manchin once again has sounded dour notes about the package — refusing repeatedly to endorse the Build Back Better Act even after Democrats whittled down its size and scope. Appearing onstage Tuesday at an event hosted by the Wall Street Journal, he questioned the “social” spending in the bill and raised concerns about its effects on inflation. He also took issue with the fact that Democrats limited the duration of some of their initiatives, including the child tax credit, in an attempt to save money — even though many in his party eventually hope to make the programs permanent.