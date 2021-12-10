The administration has struggled since the spring with how to respond to the fastest increase in prices in three decades, adopting numerous different responses to the challenge after first suggesting inflation would prove short-lived. A government report out Friday showed that prices have grown nearly 7 percent in the past year, the biggest one-year surge since the early 1980s. High prices also amount to a legislative problem for the administration, as Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) — whose vote the White House needs to advance its agenda — has raised concerns that new spending measures could make inflation worse.