Klain on Thursday retweeted a post by MSNBC anchor Joy-Ann Reid that said there was an “incredible disconnect between the way things are, and the way we in media too often describe them. The U.S. economy is in incredibly good shape … Yet the conversation is ‘Biden is doomed.’ ” Klain also shared an op-ed in the Hill, titled “Biden is delivering the fastest economic recovery in history. Why hasn’t anyone noticed?” that blamed conservative media for hyping inflation.