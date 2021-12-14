Both sides heralded it as a victory: Democrats saw it as the most expedient solution to prevent a debt crisis, and Republicans were able to hold firm to their position that they would not vote directly on a measure to raise the borrowing cap. It opened the door for both sides to launch political attacks about spending entering the 2022 midterms, when the composition of Congress is up for grabs, but it sets the next deadline for early the next year — ensuring the politically charged atmosphere does not trigger a potential financial crisis.