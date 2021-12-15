The plussed-up payments are set to expire at the end of this year unless lawmakers reauthorize it as part of their broader package, known as the Build Back Better Act. The looming deadline has prompted Democrats across the Capitol this week to call for swift action to prevent a lapse in benefits starting in January. But their urgent requests do not appear to have budged Manchin, who previously has expressed general skepticism about approving aid that sends more checks directly to Americans.