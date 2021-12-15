Under the current proposal, party lawmakers have proposed extending a federal program that pays out monthly aid to roughly 35 million families with young children. Once a smaller, yearly benefit, Democrats broadly have touted the expansion as a critical endeavor toward combating child poverty, helping low-income Americans afford expenses including education and food.
The plussed-up payments are set to expire at the end of this year unless lawmakers reauthorize it as part of their broader package, known as the Build Back Better Act. The looming deadline has prompted Democrats across the Capitol this week to call for swift action to prevent a lapse in benefits starting in January. But their urgent requests do not appear to have budged Manchin, who previously has expressed general skepticism about approving aid that sends more checks directly to Americans.
One person familiar with the matter said Wednesday that Manchin essentially seeks to zero-out the program in the bill. A second source familiar with his thinking — also speaking on condition of anonymity — said the senator is not opposed to the child tax credit specifically but rather the fuller measure’s construction and price tag.
In private talks with the president, Manchin has maintained that Democrats should spend no more than $1.75 trillion, the second source said. And the senator has held firm in his belief that any program in the 10-year spending measure should occur over the full decade period — which, in the case of the child tax credit, could cost $1.4 trillion. That could make it impractical for Democrats to reauthorize the program while meeting Manchin’s needs.
Manchin himself on Wednesday swatted away reporters’ questions about the fuller negotiations, though he later said he is “not opposed” to the child tax credit. He did not elaborate on his stance, beyond decrying “bad rumors.” His office did not respond to a request for comment.
The standoff still evinced the political divide between Biden and a member of his own party, despite Democrats’ repeated efforts over the past year to whittle down their ambitions to assuage Manchin’s concerns. Without his support, Senate Democrats simply lack the votes in the narrowly divided chamber to finalize their roughly $2 trillion proposal, which aims to overhaul the nation’s health care, education, climate, immigration and tax laws.
The potential political roadblocks arrived on a day when Democrats initially had sought to project a sense of optimism, believing they could steer the final piece of the president’s economic agenda to passage in the Senate roughly a month after House Democrats approved it.
Taking to the Senate floor, Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) began the day by stressing lawmakers’ continued work “on getting the Senate into a position where we can vote on the President’s Build Back Better legislation.” Schumer repeatedly has said he hopes the chamber can act to complete its legislative legwork before Christmas, sending a revised measure back to the House.
The White House, meanwhile, similarly tried to strike a positive note. Speaking to reporters, principal deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Biden has had “two great conversations with [Manchin] this week that have been productive,” declining to share more about the scope of the talks.
Biden, for his part, expressed “hope” that the Senate could meet its own self-imposed holiday deadline. Asked if he had made progress in talks with Manchin, he tersely replied: “Some.”
Behind the scenes, though, the White House appeared to find itself warring again with one of its own.
A longtime holdout on the package, Manchin for months has maintained concerns that Democrats are spending too much, and too quickly, potentially compounding the risks of inflation at a time when prices are rising at a rapid clip. He successfully negotiated down the party’s original package from its initial $3.5 trillion price tag earlier this year, frustrating liberal lawmakers.
But the senator never endorsed the roughly $2 trillion legislation that emerged from the House, a proposal that aims to expand Medicare, authorize universal prekindergarten, invest new sums to combat climate change and expand federal safety net programs. Instead, Manchin over the past two weeks has intensified his criticisms about inflation and repeated his desire that Democrats hit pause on the process.
The moderate holdout also appeared to take fresh aim at the expanded child tax credit in recent days, raising general red flags at an event hosted by the Wall Street Journal last week about some of the direct aid programs that lawmakers adopted over the past year in response to the coronavirus.
“If we keep sending checks,” he said, “it’s going to be hard to stop the checks.”
Democrats have proposed as part of the Build Back Better Act a one-year extension of the program, which raised the amount of the benefits while for the first time allowing Americans to receive the aid monthly rather than as a result of filing their taxes. But Manchin broadly has taken aim at his party’s plans to spend money in short bursts as part of what is essentially a 10-year spending bill, further putting its future in political jeopardy.
The news left some Democrats stunned and furious, as they awaited further details to what Manchin actually seeks. Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.), the chairman of the tax-focused Senate Finance Committee, described the expanded child tax credit program as a “lifeline” — and said lawmakers are looking at alternate means to adopt it potentially outside of the context of their now-stalled $2 trillion package.
“We would not tolerate an interruption of a Social Security payment for vulnerable elderly people,” said Wyden, who said that Democrats are “working through” the issues.
Yet it remained unclear Wednesday how the Senate would move such a bill through the narrowly divided chamber, given the expected Republican opposition to the idea. Democrats are able to sidestep the GOP in adopting the fuller Build Back Better Act through a process known as reconciliation, which avoids the possibility of a filibuster — but that avenue may not be available to them to extend solely the child tax credit expansion.
Speaking to reporters earlier Wednesday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) acknowledged the political obstacles the party might face — since her chamber is likely to act yet the issue of “whether we could pass it in the Senate remains to be seen.”
“But I don’t want to let anybody off the hook [on the bill] to say, ‘Well we covered that one thing, so now the pressure is off,'" Pelosi said. “I think that is really important leverage in the discussion on [Build Back Better], that their children and their families are going to suffer without that payment