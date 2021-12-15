The current Senate proposal extends an existing federal program that pays out expanded, monthly tax benefits to roughly 35 million families with young children. Democrats broadly see it as a critical endeavor toward combating child poverty, but it is set to expire at the end of this year — reverting to its older, smaller state — unless lawmakers reauthorize it as part of the bill known as the Build Back Better Act.
But the standoff over its future only reflects the growing divide between Biden and a member of his own party, even as the White House and Manchin continue to frame their private talks in positive, productive terms. Without his support, Senate Democrats simply lack the votes in the narrowly divided chamber to finalize their roughly $2 trillion proposal to overhaul the nation’s health care, education, climate, immigration and tax laws.
On Wednesday, Manchin swatted away questions about the negotiations, refusing at one point to address the child tax credit. His office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Speaking to reporters earlier in the day, White House principal deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Biden has had “two great conversations with [Manchin] this week that have been productive,” declining to share more about the scope of the talks. The White House did not immediately respond to requests for further comment.