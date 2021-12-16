Despite its sprawling nature, the package still marked a stark departure from some Democrats’ original vision. Lawmakers including Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), the leader of the chamber’s budget committee, initially came to the debate with high hopes that they might spend three times as much on a more ambitious roster of programs. But their reluctant cuts reflected a months-long campaign to try to assuage holdouts, especially Manchin, without whom Democrats cannot invoke special Senate rules to adopt the bill in the narrowly divided chamber.