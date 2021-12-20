The White House was weighing how to respond to Manchin’s proposal last week when on Sunday he told Fox News that he would be unable to support the current version of Democrats’ Build Back Better agenda. White House press secretary Jen Psaki publicly called Manchin’s credibility into question a few hours later, saying his comments “are at odds with his discussions this week with the President, with White House staff, and with his own public utterances.” On Monday, Manchin again responded by criticizing White House staff for poisoning the negotiations.