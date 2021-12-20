The Biden administration in August froze the majority of the Afghan central government’s $9.4 billion in assets — most of which is held in U.S. bank accounts — after the Taliban took control of Kabul and the country. The Biden administration has said recognition, and release of funds will not come until the Taliban form an “inclusive” government, guarantee the rights of minorities, women and girls — including full female education — and sever all ties with terrorist groups including al-Qaeda that threaten the U.S. homeland, and end all reprisals against Afghans.