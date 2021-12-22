The stakes for the president are high. CNN reported Tuesday that Biden’s rating on the economy among the public is the worst of any president at this point in his tenure since at least 1977. The president’s economic agenda has also stalled amid a dispute with Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.). The expansion of the child tax credit approved by Democrats earlier this year — which has delivered monthly payments to tens of millions of American families — is set to expire without further action, which could deprive families of a key buffer against a financial downturn.