The stakes are particularly high in the beef industry, where prices in November rose by a staggering 21 percent relative to last year, according to federal data. Food prices have also increased more broadly — by a significant 6.4 percent — with the index for meat, poultry, fish and eggs jumping 13 percent.
The White House on Monday unveiled measures designed to boost competition in the meatpacking sector.
The steps include $375 million in grants to help independent meat producers; $275 million in capital; $100 million in training for the meat and poultry workforce; and $100 million to reduce inspection costs on “small and very small processing plants,” a statement said. The White House said the funding comes from the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan passed by Democrats through Congress in March 2021.
But industry groups and many economists have been critical of the administration’s attempts to redirect blame for inflation to large companies. They argue that high consumer demand — supercharged by the relief plan — is responsible for widespread inflation.
“We’ve seen too many industries become dominated by a handful of large companies that control most of the business and most of the opportunities — raising prices and decreasing options for American families, while also squeezing out small businesses and entrepreneurs,” a White House statement said. “When dominant middlemen control so much of the supply chain, they can increase their own profits at the expense of both farmers — who make less — and consumers, who pay more.”
Industry groups have rebuked the administration for its approach. Tyson Foods, for instance, has said rising prices are the result of the “drastic” drop in production caused by the global pandemic and severe weather.
The White House in November published an analysis that found the large meatpackers’ profits rose 300 percent during the pandemic. In a blistering response, North American Meat Institute President Julie Anna Potts said the calculations “awkwardly and misleadingly combine these sectors and the council’s analysis conveniently excludes data on rising input costs, rising fuel costs, supply chain difficulties and labor shortages that impact the price of meat on the retail shelf.”
Democratic economist Larry Summers, who warned the administration that its 2021 stimulus would cause inflation by overheating the economy in the spring, has strongly criticized policymakers who see antitrust efforts as a way to combat price increases. Summers on Twitter last week said the idea that antitrust policy could be used to reduce prices amounted to “science denial.”
“Monopoly may lead to high prices but there is no reason to expect it to lead to rising prices unless it is increasing,” Summers said on Twitter. “There is no basis whatsoever thinking that monopoly power has increased during the past year in which inflation has greatly accelerated.”
Fiona Scott Morton, an agricultural economist at the Yale School of Management, said some of the White House’s measures, such as subsidizing independent meatpackers, would be unlikely to change consumer prices this year. But the steps could cause the existing large producers to rethink their prices and payments to workers and farmers, which she said could make an immediate impact.