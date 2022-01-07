With health officials increasingly resigned to the reality that coronavirus will not be easily eliminated by widespread vaccinations, the White House is hoping that therapeutics will help contain the harms from the fast-spreading disease. The Biden administration last year spent more than $5 billion to purchase 10 million courses of Pfizer’s antiviral pill regimen, Paxlovid, which works to keep infected patients out of the hospital. Biden this week announced that the U.S. government would purchase 10 million more courses of the easy-to-use treatment, to be delivered by the end of September, although health officials worry that the total need for Pfizer’s antiviral will surpass the available supply.