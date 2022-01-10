Scrutiny over Clarida’s disclosures began in October. Clarida’s disclosures initially showed that he bought shares in February 2020 of an investment fund that held stocks, just before the Fed announced it was prepared to help the economy as the pandemic began to take hold, cushioning the markets.
Attention on Clarida’s behavior intensified last week after the New York Times reported that Clarida initially failed to disclose the full extent of his trading. Clarida corrected his public disclosures of stock trades in December, showing that he moved money out of a stock fund as the pandemic spread and the markets fell. Then three days later, after the markets had fallen and the price of the fund had dropped, he had moved money back into the same fund.
Clarida’s resignation follows that of two Fed regional bank presidents, Robert Kaplan and Eric Rosengren, who also left their posts after their stock trading behavior during the pandemic raised ethics questions and drew tremendous outside scrutiny. In October, the Fed announced a major tightening of its rules overseeing the personal financial activities of top officials. There is also an independent investigation from the Fed’s inspector general over whether trades by Fed officials violated ethics rules and the law.