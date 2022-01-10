Typically, IRS officials enter filing season with an unaddressed backlog of roughly 1 million returns. This year, however, the IRS will enter the filing season facing “several times” that, Treasury officials said, although they declined to give a more precise estimate.
The IRS closed last filing season with more than 35 million unprocessed returns — a fourfold increase from the last year before the pandemic. As the backlog increased, the IRS also failed to respond to the enormous increase in calls for assistance. Only 9 percent of calls were answered by an IRS customer service representative, while only 3 percent were answered for the 1040 support line for individual income tax returns, according to the National Taxpayer Advocate, a watchdog group.
The pandemic forced the closure of many in-person centers where paper forms are processed, while also affecting the IRS workforce. But even before the pandemic, budget cuts to the IRS forced through by Republicans had led to a roughly 25 percent decline in the size of its staff. And these challenges were exacerbated by the federal response to covid, which required the IRS to implement big new programs — from stimulus payments to the expanded Child Tax Credit — for tens of millions of families.
“By definition, no matter how much more efficient you are, you can’t lose 25 percent of the workforce and assume you can do the same volume of work. It’s a problem across the board — information technology; revenue agents; people answering the phones,” said John Koskinen, who served as commissioner of the IRS under presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump.
“The fact the filing season has gone so well over the last three years is an amazing tribute to the capacity of the workforce, but if you keep underfunding the place it’s not a question of whether it will have a major problem — it’s a question of when.”
Treasury officials said the tax filing deadline for 2021 income is Monday, April 18. Treasury officials said there are no current plans to extend that deadline this year, urging taxpayers to file as early as possible.
Treasury officials also urged taxpayers to file their returns online and create an account at IRS.gov.
The Biden administration has pressed for a major increase in funding for the IRS as part of its Build Back Better agenda. But those efforts are currently stalled, due to an impasse between the White House and Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) over the president’s economic agenda.
Mark Everson, who served as the IRS commissioner during the George W. Bush administration, said “practitioners across the country are very concerned” about the IRS’ ability to handle the upcoming tax season.
“The service has done a good job getting relief payments and Child Tax Credits out the door, but it has a day job of processing tax returns. The filing season is always job one,” Everson said. “They went down early and hard from the pandemic and they’ve never really fully recovered. For both taxpayers and regular practitioners, the inability to get through on the phones is very frustrating.”