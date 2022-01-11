Inflation has soared to nearly 40-year highs, and there’s no clear timeline for when prices will drop to more sustainable levels. The job market has been jostled by the latest surge of the coronavirus, jeopardizing many service-sector workers and renewing parents’ child-care woes. Meanwhile, the pandemic’s continued grip on global supply chains, and peoples’ fears about returning to normal life, cloud the path ahead.
Inflation could linger longer than previously expected, Federal Reserve officials discussed in December
The turbulence poses a direct challenge to Powell, who already steered the Fed through the devastation of the coronavirus recession. Now, Powell is expected to enter a second term leading the Fed, tasked with clamping down on inflation and withdrawing economic supports — without cutting off the recovery.
Powell is expected to face questions about the Fed’s three anticipated interest rate increases this year and the broader economic outlook, especially on inflation and the job market.
Powell’s appearance on Capitol Hill also comes one day after his second-in-command, Vice Chair Richard Clarida, announced he was resigning this week over questionable financial trades made at the beginning of the pandemic. Clarida is the third high-ranking Fed official to resign in recent months over stock trading, which prompted an overhaul of the Fed’s ethics rules and an independent inspector general probe.
In prepared remarks released ahead of Tuesday’s hearing before the Senate Banking Committee, Powell said it’s already clear “that the post-pandemic economy is likely to be different in some respects.”
“The initial shutdown and the subsequent reopening of the economy were without precedent,” according to Powell’s testimony. “The economy has rapidly gained strength despite the ongoing pandemic, giving rise to persistent supply and demand imbalances and bottlenecks, and thus to elevated inflation. We know that high inflation exacts a toll, particularly for those less able to meet the higher costs of essentials like food, housing, and transportation.”
Heading into the midterms, Republicans are poised to hammer Democrats on inflation, arguing that the sprawling stimulus measures from earlier in the pandemic overheated the economy and caused pain at the checkout line for households nationwide.
Republicans have also slammed the Fed, saying policymakers are behind the curve when it comes to reining in high prices. Their argument is that once the Fed steps in to raise interest rates and cool down the economy, they will be hard-pressed to do so without slamming on the breaks and causing a recession.
“What are they willing to do about [inflation] — that’s the big question that the average citizen has on their mind right now,” said Tim Duy, an economist and Fed expert at the University of Oregon. “I don’t think people are buying the ‘transitory’ story anymore. And I think that’s what politicians are feeling, too.”
Democrats, meanwhile, have warned the Fed against declaring victory too quickly. Their concern is that the Fed will raise rates before some of the most vulnerable workers — including service-sector workers, workers of color and women — are back in stable jobs.
For much of the pandemic, the Fed said it wouldn’t step in to combat inflation because it believed rising prices were temporary, or “transitory,” and limited to parts of the economy affected most by the pandemic. Yet, as the months wore on, that prediction bore less resemblance to what was actually unfolding in the economy, and the ways households experienced steeper rental prices or higher costs for gas and groceries.
When Fed leaders last convened, in December, they made their strongest move yet to tackle inflation, moving up the timeline for what could be as many as three rate increases this year. Fed leaders also sped up the pace by which they are drawing down the vast asset purchase program, to be better prepared to raise interest rates, possibly as early as March.
Part of the reason behind the Fed’s pivot is that the job market has made massive gains since the economy shut down in the spring of 2020. In December, the unemployment rate fell to 3.9 percent — not too far from the 50-year-low of 3.5 percent from February 2020. And while the December jobs report fell far short of economists expectations, Fed officials have said they believe that if current conditions keep up, the labor market would quickly reach maximum employment, according to minutes from the Fed’s December policy meeting.
In addition to renominating Powell for a second term, Biden is slowly filling in his slate of Fed nominees. In November, Biden tapped Fed governor Lael Brainard to be the Fed’s vice chair. Brainard’s confirmation hearing before the Senate Banking Committee will take place Thursday.
The White House is also closing in on three remaining nominations to the Fed board, and the administration is strongly considering Sarah Bloom Raskin, Lisa Cook and Philip Jefferson to complete the slate. Biden initially said those announcements would start early last month. It’s unclear when the nominees will be formally announced, or how long it will take for them to be confirmed.