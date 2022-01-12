Treasury Department officials warned Monday that this tax filing season could prove “frustrating” for millions of taxpayers as they try to file their returns and receive tax refunds from the IRS. Americans can begin filing their 2021 tax returns later this month, and the deadline is April 18. IRS officials have defended their record — and won praise from some lawmakers — by pointing to the largely successful disbursal of stimulus payments and the expanded child tax credit in the middle of the pandemic.