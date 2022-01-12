The IRS is typically much faster at processing returns electronically, but roughly 10 percent of returns are still filed by paper because of documentation requirements or other reasons. Also, millions of electronic returns were suspended during processing last year because of discrepancies between what the taxpayer claimed and IRS records. The IRS reported more than 11 million “math error notices” issued to taxpayers over discrepancies related to stimulus payments alone, according to the watchdog report. Those delays worsened the agency’s backlog.