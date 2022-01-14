The approach for months had frustrated the Biden administration, which has joined medical experts globally in encouraging mask-wearing to control the spread of the coronavirus. The Treasury Department issued its first threat in October, pointing out the public health consequences of eschewing facial coverings — and the continued loss of life in the pandemic. The agency’s deputy secretary, Wally Adeyemo, specifically faulted Arizona for policies that “undermine evidence-based efforts to stop the spread of covid-19.”