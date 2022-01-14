The exact shape of any additional coronavirus aid is still unresolved, a reflection of the lingering uncertainty about how much money actually remains among the roughly $6 trillion that Congress has approved since the start of the pandemic. One Democratic aide, speaking on the condition of anonymity to describe the party’s deliberations, said they have not received a clear indication as to how much money is still available in areas including testing. GOP lawmakers share the concern, as some in the party expressed a reticence to approve new spending before exhausting what has already been authorized.