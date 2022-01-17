Fed experts say the package of nominees goes a long way to fulfilling Biden’s promise to make the Fed more reflective of the country it serves. And the decisions come at a time of enormous consequence. Fed policymakers are contending with the highest inflation in 40 years, and they face the crucial test of reining in inflation without jeopardizing the labor market and overall recovery. They must also use their broad-based tools to sustain a recovery that lifts all Americans — without declaring victory before the economy’s most marginalized workers and households have a chance to join in.