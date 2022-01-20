Privately, many Democrats have taken particular issue with what they say are Manchin’s ever-shifting positions. They contend he has agreed to compromises only to change course, telling Biden at one point last year he supported around $1.8 trillion in spending only to take his own counter-offer entirely off the table just days later. Many in the party say they see no reason to negotiate publicly over potential counteroffers until Manchin and the president can reach an ironclad resolution.