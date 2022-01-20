By contrast, McCarthy told Breitbart last week that his caucus is working on producing policy positions — some of which have already been released — that will then be rolled into a broader pledge outlining the House GOP’s key policy priorities. But questions abound about the seriousness of that effort and whether the Republican policy platforms will amount to much more than a messaging effort. Democrats say they are eager for the GOP to release a policy vision they can run against, believing it is far easier for Republicans to point out problems in the economy than offer material solutions.