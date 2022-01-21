In these and other cities and states, local officials often justified the decisions as outgrowths of their budgets. Many had planned to pursue the projects before the pandemic cut into their revenue, while others saw the federal funds as an opportunity to provide a unique jolt to their economies. That aligned them in spirit with Democrats and the White House, where top officials say the money was meant to make certain local downturns do not hamstring the nation’s fuller recovery — much as they had during the last major recession a decade earlier.