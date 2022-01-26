Those fears have fueled eye-popping market turmoil this week, topped off by the Monday cratering and record-setting recovery of the Dow Jones industrial average — 1,000 points in a day. The financial markets were expected to weather another bumpy day, ahead of the Fed news.
Throughout the pandemic, Fed leaders have pumped massive support into the financial system to stabilize the economy and help the labor market recover. But in just a few months, Fed leaders have turned their attention to rapidly rising prices that are inflicting deep pain for millions of households struggling with higher costs of groceries, energy, cars and rent.
“The biggest issue is that the Fed moved in nearly a record amount of time from being patient, to being panicked, on inflation,” said Diane Swonk, chief economist at Grant Thornton. “And it’s happening at a time when uncertainty is very high.”
On Wednesday, Fed officials will wrap up their two-day policy meeting. The Federal Reserve will release a policy statement at 2 p.m. followed by a news conference, during which Fed Chair Jerome H. Powell will answer questions about the economy.
In many ways, the Fed’s sharp pivot underscores just how unpredictable the economy remains two years into the coronavirus pandemic. The omicron variant is just the most recent wave to rock the job market, especially in sectors that depend on person-to-person contact. In December, the economy added just 199,000 jobs, the second month of lower-than-expected job growth, despite a blockbuster year overall.
At the news conference, Powell is expected to face questions on a range of pressing economic issues, from inflation to the lingering gaps in the labor market to recent stock trading scandals among top Fed officials.
But markets will be watching how Powell explains the way the Fed intends to rapidly raise rates and crack down on inflation, without spelling dangerous consequences. Some anxiety in the markets stems from investors fearing that more aggressive Fed tightening could trigger a recession, reversing many of the gains clinched during the covid recovery.
“If inflation does become too persistent, if these high levels of inflation become too entrenched in the economy or people’s thinking, that will lead to much tighter monetary policy from us and that could lead to a recession and that would be bad for workers,” Powell told the Senate Banking Committee this month.
For much of last year, the Fed argued that inflation would be temporary and more limited to parts of the economy battered most by the pandemic. But as the months passed, high prices seeped into just about every sector, from rent to groceries to medical care.
That heightened criticism that the Fed had fallen behind the curve and should be moving even faster to draw down its asset purchases and hoist rates.
“I’m relieved the Fed has acknowledged inflation is running well above and longer than its initial projections,” Sen. Patrick J. Toomey (R-Pa.), the top Republican on the Banking Committee, told Powell during the Senate hearing this month. “But I remain concerned with the Fed’s actions going forward. … We’re more than a year into record economic expansion, with unemployment at near all-time lows, and yet the Fed is still buying government and agency securities.”
For consumers, higher interest rates mean higher borrowing costs. Any debt with an adjustable interest rate, like credit cards or mortgage loans, could gradually get more expensive. After years of cheap rates, business investment would also become costlier.
Fed leaders are also nearing the end of their sprawling asset purchases program that has helped stimulate the economy and made borrowing easier by holding down long-term rates. They will also discuss how fast the Fed will start to shrink its nearly $9 trillion balance sheet, which ballooned during the pandemic.
December prices rise 7 percent compared with a year ago, as 2021 inflation reaches highest in 40 years
The Fed’s tools are blunt, and it can’t use interest rates or its other tools to patch specific holes in the economy. Part of the Fed’s challenge, then, is getting control over inflation without cutting off the recovery before all Americans have a chance to join in. In the face of higher borrowing rates, if businesses decide to cut investment or hiring, for example, that could erode people’s ability to get back to work.
“They want to turn the head down a bit on the economy but not let the flame go out,” Swonk said. “And that sounds good in theory, but in reality, it’s much harder to do, especially in a world where literally everything can change in the blink of an eye.”
The central bank moves deliberately and patiently, and it isn’t supposed to respond to short-term gyrations in the economy, like a month of stock market volatility. But for almost two years, Fed leaders have been forced to make policy decisions as data unfolds in real time.
For example, after the Fed’s last meeting in December, Powell said it would probably take a couple of more weeks to see what kind of toll the omicron variant would have on economic recovery. Still, if past waves served as any lesson, surging cases have exacerbated supply chain backlogs and tend to make inflation worse.
As omicron cases surged, outbreaks quickly led to staffing shortages at restaurants, hospitals and schools alike. But even the devastating public health consequences don’t appear to have caused a major slowdown or complicated the Fed’s plans to raise rates.
“Yes, omicron has presented a challenge and will likely impact some of the data in the coming months, but I am confident it will not derail what has been one of the strongest periods of economic growth in a century,” Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen said in remarks to the U.S. Conference of Mayors this month.