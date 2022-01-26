On the roads, the fundamental problem is the number of truck drivers. Trucking employment has struggled to recover to its pre-pandemic high, despite the surge in demand. One way to alleviate the problem is to reduce the legal barriers to becoming a truck driver, such as by no longer requiring testing for marijuana use. But getting more truckers is especially difficult because the current rise in demand will be short-lived, in addition to the — so far unfounded — belief that trucking jobs are about to be automated. Potential drivers recognize that advertised wage increases could be temporary, so increasing wages alone will not entice people into the field. Increasing the number of truckers may require permanent labor reforms that increase truckers’ bargaining power. For example, the PRO Act supported by the White House would classify many truckers, who are currently independent contractors, as employees for the purposes of the National Labor Relations Act, making it easier for them to organize and join unions.