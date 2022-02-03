“These three experienced public servants understand the importance of empowering workers through full employment, and the need to combat inflation so paychecks go farther,” Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio), chairman of the Senate Banking Committee, said Thursday.
It appears that Raskin, Cook and Jefferson will receive enough votes to be confirmed, creating the most diverse Fed board in the central bank’s 108-year history. Cook, an economist at Michigan State University, would be the first Black woman on the Fed board. Jefferson, an economist at Davidson College, would be the fourth Black man appointed to the board.
Fed nominee Sarah Bloom Raskin wants the Fed to tackle climate change risks. It’s making her a target.
Yet many Republicans have come out strongly against Raskin and Cook for their longtime focus on climate change, and racial inequality in the economy, respectively.
Raskin served as deputy secretary of President Barack Obama’s Treasury Department from 2014 to 2017, and as a governor on the Fed board from 2010 to 2014. Her recent academic work in academia has also focused on climate risk, and she has called on regulators to examine how they can address climate change in their work.
Cook is a renowned economist focusing on macroeconomics, economic history, international finance and innovation, particularly on how hate-related violence has reduced U.S. economic growth.
Sen. Patrick J. Toomey (Pa.), the top Republican on the Senate Banking Committee, has long argued that climate change is not the purview of the central bank, but should rather be addressed by elected lawmakers. Toomey warns the Fed about “mission creep” beyond its defined mandate around stable prices, full employment and oversight of the banking system.
“Ms. Raskin’s proposals would have devastating consequences not just for energy workers, but also consumers, who’d pay much more for energy. On what basis could she justify this idea that the Fed exercise these extraordinary powers?” Toomey said at Thursday’s hearing.
Yet many Fed experts note that Raskin’s views on climate align with those of Fed Chair Jerome H. Powell and other Fed officials. If anything, her supporters expect she will add urgency and specificity to how the Fed evaluates how climate disasters could harm the health of banks or ricochet through the financial system. They are also hoping the Fed will move toward encouraging banks to reduce their exposures to climate risks.
“I learned that — to be effective for all Americans — bank supervisors must make sure that the safety of banks and the resilience of our financial system are never compromised in favor of short-term political agendas or special interest groups,” Raskin said of her experience as a regulator. “They must stay attentive to risks no matter where they come from.”