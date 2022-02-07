“People do not walk around in fear of the Heritage Foundation the way they did 10 years ago,” said Avik Roy, a former health-care policy adviser to Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) and the president of the Foundation for Research on Equal Opportunity, a think tank. “Heritage’s model, or self-conception, is that it gets to define what is conservative and everyone else has to fall in line. Particularly if you think about how Trump disrupted what it means to be a conservative, Heritage is no longer in a position to be a party-line enforcer.”