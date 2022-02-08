In adopting the short-term deal, known on Capitol Hill as a continuing resolution, lawmakers again largely maintained federal spending at its existing levels. But they also expressed renewed confidence that they can strike the sort of more robust bargain that has eluded them for months.
Such an agreement could pave the way for President Biden to achieve some of the policy goals outlined in his most recent budget, issued last spring, which called for significant boosts in federal science, education and health care initiatives this year. A deal also would release billions of long-sought dollars for improvements to the nation’s roads, bridges, pipes, ports and Internet connections, which lawmakers authorized as part of a bipartisan infrastructure package signed into law last fall.
And the resulting package, called an omnibus, might further serve as a vehicle for Congress to address other priorities — including the provision of additional coronavirus aid. The White House in recent days has sounded early alarms about the funds available to fight any potential future strains of the pathogen. Some Democrats and Republicans, meanwhile, have started exploring the possibility that they could approve another burst of relief dollars to assist restaurants and other cash-strapped small businesses.
“No one wins from additional Continuing Resolutions, which is why — after we pass this extension — we will finalize an omnibus that will deliver for our nation,” said Rep. Rosa L. DeLauro (D-Conn.), the chair of the House Appropriations Committee, in a speech before the House vote.
Negotiations around a government funding deal picked up in intensity beginning this January. House and Senate appropriators began meeting regularly in pursuit of a compromise that would allow Democrats to seek some of Biden’s preferred spending boosts while simultaneously satisfying Republicans’ desire for similar increases for defense. The talks at times have been turbulent, with GOP lawmakers in the narrowly divided Senate swiping at their Democratic colleagues for seeking “poison pills” that could never win their must-have votes in the chamber.
“With these basic things, a bipartisan deal should be achievable. Without them, one will be impossible,” warned Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) in a speech Tuesday.
But congressional leaders stressed ahead of the House vote that they believe they are closer than ever to resolving their differences. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) this week told reporters she is “confident enough” in the prospect of a deal, while Sen. Richard C. Shelby (Ala.), the top Republican on his chamber’s appropriations panel, said the two sides had inched closer to an agreement.
Speaking on the chamber floor Tuesday morning, Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) pledged he would bring up the short-term measure “quickly and in time” so that the country can “avoid a pointless and costly government shutdown.”
“This [stopgap] provides a little more time to reach a deal for a spending package, Schumer said, later adding: “I am more confident than ever before we can reach an agreement for an omnibus by March 11.”