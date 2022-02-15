“Last week, I told Chairman Brown that Republican Committee members would agree to proceed with a markup on all outstanding nominations except that of Sarah Bloom Raskin," Toomey said in a statement Tuesday, ahead of the 2:15 p.m. E.T. vote.

“All senators — not just Banking Republicans — deserve straightforward and honest answers from Ms. Raskin before having to cast a vote on her nomination," Toomey added. “Her fitness to serve, her judgment and her probity are of utmost importance because Ms. Raskin is being considered for a 10-year term at the nation’s independent central bank and foremost financial regulator. This isn’t a garden-variety political appointment.”

Despite the focus on Raskin, a boycott of Tuesday’s committee vote would apply to all of Biden’s nominees, including Fed Chair Jerome H. Powell, who has received broad-based support among Republicans and Democrats. Biden has also nominated Fed Gov. Lael Brainard to be the Fed’s vice chair, and economists Lisa Cook and Philip Jefferson to be Fed governors. The Senate Banking Committee votes on Fed nominees before they can be confirmed by the full Senate.

During a separate Senate Banking hearing Tuesday morning, chair Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) referenced the clash over Tuesday’s vote. Brown said that he and Toomey had agreed on the dates for the nominees’ confirmation hearings and the markup more than three weeks ago, and underscored the need for a full Fed board to tackle inflation.

“If my colleagues are as concerned about inflation as they claim to be, they will not slow down this process, which will only hurt workers, their families, and our recovery,” Brown said in his prepared testimony.

Toomey has long criticized the Fed for being too slow to combat inflation, which has risen to its highest level in 40 years. He has also criticized the central bank and the Fed’s network of regional banks for their research and attention to climate change and racial inequity — areas that Toomey says are beyond the Fed’s narrow mandate.

But GOP attention on Raskin has ratcheted up since her confirmation hearing, when she was questioned by Sen. Cynthia M. Lummis (R.-Wyo.) about her time on the board of a Colorado payments firm, Reserve Trust. Raskin joined the Reserve Trust board after her time as a Fed governor, where she served from 2010 to 2014.

In 2017, the Kansas City Fed denied the Colorado firm access to what’s known as a Fed master account, which gives banks direct access to the Fed’s payment systems. But Reserve Trust was then granted access a year later. During the confirmation hearing, Lummis asked Raskin whether she used personal contacts from her regulatory background to help Reserve Trust secure its account.

Raskin, during the hearing, repeatedly denied any impropriety. And last week, the Kansas City Fed issued a letter outlining its decision to grant Reserve Trust an account.