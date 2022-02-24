Russia is the world’s second-biggest producer of natural gas, behind the United States, and the third-largest oil producer, behind the United States and Saudi Arabia, according to Energy Department data.

Fears that its exports could be curbed — through sanctions, pipeline damage or Moscow’s own choice, to punish the West — are fueling the price spikes, analysts said.

Some, however, have cautioned that initial price increases could subside if Russia exports remain unaffected.

The energy-market fallout was particularly acute in Europe, where natural gas prices surged by more than 40 percent, to 125.5 Euros per megawatt-hour (about $140). Russia supplies about a third of Europe’s natural gas through a series of pipelines. A prolonged spike in those prices would feed through to inflate home heating bills.

The natural-gas spike was “just on sentiment, I think, nothing happened with flows,” said Laurent Ruseckas, an energy analyst with IHS Markit.

Gasoline prices for American consumers have shot up nearly $1 per gallon in the past year, mostly linked to returning demand as pandemic fears ease. But concerns about a Russian invasion of Ukraine have further spiked gasoline prices in recent weeks.

U.S. motorists paid $3.53 per gallon at the beginning of this week, according to the Department of Energy, as world leaders warned Russia’s invasion was imminent. In November, when Russia began mounting troops at the Ukrainian border, gas prices were nearly 15 cents lower.

"The U.S. economy is not walled off from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine,” Mark Hamrick, senior economic analyst at Bankrate, said in a note. “Oil prices have been rising and are rising amid the growing tensions and that’s going to exacerbate already high inflation.”

Inflation is running at the highest rate in 40 years, causing particular trouble for low-income consumers.

As he announced the first U.S. sanctions against Russia this week, President Biden warned that the U.S. effort to punish Moscow could have economic costs for Americans.

“Defending freedom will have costs for us as well here at home. We need to be honest about that,” Biden said Tuesday in a televised address.

“But as we do this I’m going to take robust action to make sure the pain of our sanctions is targeted at the Russian economy and not ours,” Biden added. “We’re closely monitoring energy supplies for any disruption … I want to limit the pain the American people are feeling at the gas pump. This is critical to me.”

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said this week that releasing oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve is “certainly an option on the table.”